NewsIndia
AAP

Gujarat polls: AAP promises monthly stipend for new lawyers if won

Arvind Kejriwal promises monthly stipend for new lawyers. Also a strong mechanism for their protection if the AAP forms a government after polls, due in December this year

Edited By:  Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:19 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal promises monthly stipend for new lawyers
  • He also promised strong mechanism for their protection if the AAP forms a government after polls
  • He assured free electricity to the court chambers of lawyers in Gujarat

Trending Photos

Gujarat polls: AAP promises monthly stipend for new lawyers if won

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised a monthly stipend for new lawyers in Gujarat and a strong mechanism for their protection if the AAP forms a government after polls, due in December this year. Interacting with a group of advocates in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal said he will study the Kerala government's scheme to pay a monthly stipend to young advocates and will come up with a scheme better than the southern state. He assured free electricity to the court chambers of lawyers in Gujarat on the lines of Delhi and said a "very liberal policy" has been framed in view of lawyers' demand for health and life insurance cover.

"I understood that till now, whatever we did for advocates in Delhi was the best. Just now I learnt that Kerala has gone ahead of me. I had no idea about the Kerala scheme (of paying a monthly stipend to young lawyers)," the Delhi chief minister said when a lawyer pointed out this in a town hall.

Kejriwal said he will also study the Kerala scheme. "I assure you that we will provide you with a better scheme than Kerala. We will also fulfil the demand for granting automatic stature of a notary to lawyers who completed 10 years of practice (in Gujarat)", the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal said lawyers' chambers are getting free electricity in Delhi. "I think Delhi is the only state where electricity for the court chambers of lawyers is free. They had two other demands namely life and health insurance cover, for which we have framed a very liberal policy," he said, adding that the total cost of providing health and life insurance cover to lawyers is Rs 40-50 crore for the Delhi government, "which is not a big amount for a government".

He promised the implementation of the Advocates' Protection Act in Gujarat if AAP comes to power. "As you say the draft is ready, we will strengthen it if required. The law will have to be strengthened along with the police machinery...We will bring a law for the protection of lawyers and a system. These things do not cost too much," he said.

Live Tv

AAPArvind KejriwalGujaratAdvocates' Protection ActKerala Government

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022