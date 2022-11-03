Gujarat Polls: ‘Congress has already accepted defeat,’ says Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party`s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday said that Congress had started making excuses to avert defeat even before the elections after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the Gujarat assembly elections. Earlier today, the Congress party attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) for separately announcing the dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls. Congress has raised questions about the integrity of the Election Commission and has raised concerns over the autonomy of the Election Commission of India.While talking to ANI, Hussain said, "Congress had started making excuses to deny defeat even before the elections after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced the dates of Gujarat assembly polls."

Hussain exuded confidence in BJP and said that the party will form government in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Hussain said. "Congress has reached this state that they do not have trust on anyone, neither on the constitutional institution nor on the people of the country.""Congress is creating an air that independent institutions are compromised right before the elections so that when they lose, they have someone to blame," he added.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Ashok Gehlot praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent event in Rajasthan, he further stated, "Congress raised questions about the army and surgical strikes, and they questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign policy but nowadays their leaders are praising Prime Minister Modi`s foreign policy.

"While talking about AAP`s chances of winning the upcoming polls, he said, "the same condition that Kejriwal`s party had in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh`s assembly polls, the same is going to happen in Gujarat as well."The Gujarat Assembly elections are all set to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5, the results of which will be declared on December 8, which will coincide with that of the Himachal Pradesh polling outcome.Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.