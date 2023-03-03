Gurugram: Sacked GMDA Employee Arrested For Stealing Flower Pots Kept For Decoration Ahead Of G20 Event

Gurugram: Sixty-two-year-old Nawab Singh was arrested Thursday evening over the theft of flower pots kept for beautification of the area for a G20 event here.

Singh, a contractual employee the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), was sacked from the authority over the incident. "He joins the investigation and we let him off on bail," said Vikas Kaushik, ACP (Crime). Another accused, 50-year-old property dealer Manmohan, was arrested earlier. He was let off on police bail after he joined the investigation, said a senior police officer.

The Gurugram police on Tuesday lodged an FIR into the theft of flower pots after a purported video clip of two men stealing them went viral on social media.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday (February 28) against the unidentified accused under section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station. "FIR has been registered. We are trying to identify the accused and their vehicle. They will be arrested soon," DCP Vij gad told the news agency PTI.

Police said the suspect was traced with the help of his vehicle's registration number which was visible in the viral video. The vehicle, a Kia Carnival, which is registered in the name of the accused's wife, has also been seized, they said.

The incident took place Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The man in the video clip can also be seen putting those pots in the boot of an SUV.

A number of flower pots were set up here ahead of G20 meetings that are scheduled to take place from March 1 to 4.

The preparations for organising the G20 Summit meeting of the anti-corruption working group from March 1 to 4, in Gurugram are gaining momentum. Arrangements have been made for displaying of the Haryanvi Culture from the IGI Airport to the Leela Hotel here to welcome the delegates.