Haryana Assembly election results 2019

Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Here's the complete list of Congress winners

The counting is underway for Haryana Assembly elections. The voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly and by-polls to the 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies took place on October 21.

Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Here&#039;s the complete list of Congress winners

New Delhi: The counting is underway for Haryana Assembly elections. The voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly and by-polls to the 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies took place on October 21.

As per the latest trends, BJP and Congress are in for a neck-and-neck competition. However, BJP's Manhar Lal Khattar is expected to make a comeback. 

Stakes were high for Congress in the state after their disappointing performance at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Some of the exit polls even suggested that Congress might see the day of light. 

However, the votes are still being counted and only the final results can decide the fate of two popular parties.

The complete list of Congress winners will be updated as and when the winners are confirmed.

 

Name of the constituency Party Winner
Kalka    
Panchkula    
Naraingarh    
Ambala Cantt    
Ambala City    
Mulana (SC)    
Sadhaura (SC)    
Jagadhri    
Yamuna Nagar    
Radaur    
Ladwa    
Shahbad (SC)    
Thanesar    
Pehowa    
Guhla (SC)    
Kalayat    
Kaithal    
Pundri    
Nilokheri (SC)    
Indri    
Karnal    
Gharaunda    
Assandh    
Panipat Rural    
Panipat City    
Israna (SC)    
Samalkha    
Ganaur    
Rai    
Kharkhauda (SC)    
Sonipat    
Gohana    
Baroda    
Julana    
Safidon    
Jind    
Uchana Kalan    
Narwana (SC)    
Tohana    
Fatehabad    
Ratia (SC)    
Kalanwali (SC)    
Dabwali    
Rania    
Sirsa    
Ellenabad    
Adampur    
Uklana (SC)    
Narnaund    
Hansi    
Barwala    
Hisar    
Nalwa    
Loharu    
Badhra    
Charkhi Dadri    
Bhiwani    
Tosham    
Bawani Khera (SC)    
Meham    
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi    
Rohtak    
Kalanaur (SC)    
Bahadurgarh    
Badli    
Jhajjar (SC)    
Beri    
Ateli    
Mahendragarh    
Narnaul    
Nangal Chaudhry    
Bawal (SC)    
Kosli    
Rewari    
Pataudi (SC)    
Badshahpur    
Gurgaon    
Sohna    
Nuh    
Ferozepur Jhirka    
Punahana    
Hathin    
Hodal (SC)    
Palwal    
Prithla    
Faridabad NIT    
Badkhal    
Ballabgarh    
Faridabad    
Tigaon    
     

Counting centres were set in each of the 90 constituencies and an additional center in Gurgaon's Badshahpur was set up with larger number of polling booths.

In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janta Party won 47 seats and the Congress could manage only 15 seats The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) claimed 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal had one seat each and five seats were won by independent candidates.

Among the political heavyweights contesting are incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. BJP ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in the fray. From Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi are some leaders who are eyeing the seats. This time the BJP has fielded some of the non-political figures including wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, former India Hockey player Sandeep Singh and TikTok sensation Sonali Phogat

