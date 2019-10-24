Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Here's the full list of winning candidates

New Delhi: The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state of Haryana. The state will witness a tough fight between the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress. While the exit polls suggest a clean sweep of the BJP, stakes are high for the Congress party after their underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Counting begins at 8 am.

Haryana witnessed a comparatively lower voter turnout from the 2014 Assembly elections. The total vote count recorded was 69.36 per cent and 67.12 per cent women voters. The highest turnout was recorded in Ellenabad constituency at 83.62 per cent while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Badkhal at 49.18 per cent.

The list will be updated as and when the results are confirmed.

Counting centres were set in each of the 90 constituencies and an additional centre in Gurgaon's Badshahpur was set up with larger number of polling booths.

In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janta Party won 47 seats and the Congress could manage only 15 seats The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) claimed 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal had one seat each and five seats were won by independent candidates.

Among the political heavyweights contesting are incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. BJP ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in the fray.

From Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi are some leaders who are eyeing the seats. This time the BJP has fielded some of the non-political figures including wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, former India Hockey player Sandeep Singh and TikTok sensation Sonali Phogat