Haryana govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, asks civil surgeons for strict compliance

The sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil, and China has caused concern among Indian authorities. The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants. As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil, and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened. Hence, Haryana's Health Department has issued guidelines directing all Civil Surgeons in the state to ensure compliance with various measures across all health facilities. These include a preliminary assessment of patients showing flu-like symptoms and directing them to flu corners for RT-PCR testing.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had said there was no need to panic but asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing masks in crowded places and using hand sanitizer.

All healthcare workers should wear face masks and practice hand hygiene while delivering patient care, according to the letter from Director General Health Services, Haryana, Sonia Trikha to all the Civil Surgeons in the state written on December 22. Given the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China, "you are directed to ensure compliance to following measures across all health facilities in your district," read the letter to Civil Surgeons.

"RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 is done for all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases," it said. "Flu corners should get designated in all health facilities, if not done already," it added. According to the letter, all coronavirus-positive samples should be sent for whole genome sequencing to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories daily. Currently, IGSL at the National Institute of Immunology, Delhi is the designated laboratory for Haryana.

The five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate-follow Covid appropriate behaviour should be implemented, the Civil Surgeons have been directed. Vij had said if any specific guidelines or directions relating to Covid come from the Centre, they will be fully implemented in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)