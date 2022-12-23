Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine is heterologous booster - what it means, Know all about needle-free vaccine

New Delhi: The government of India on Friday (December 22) approved the use of the Nasal vaccine for Covid-19 which will be used as a heterologous booster. The Vaccine will now be available on the Co-Win portal and app. The government has approved Bharat Biotech's Nasal vaccine for coronavirus which will be included in the Covid-19 vaccination program from today onwards.

Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine: What is heterologous booster dose?

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine approved by the government of India will be used as a heterologous booster which means that if a person has taken Covisheild or Covaxin first and second doses then they can take it as a booster dose or the precautionary dose.

The nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be included in the Covid-19 vaccination program from today onwards and it will be first available in the private hospital.

ALSO READ- India cautious as China witnesses spike in Covid-19 cases - Top 10 points

In homologous booster dose, a person is injected with the same vaccine for the booster dose which was administered for the first and second dose but in heterologous boosting, the person can be administered with a different vaccine than its previous first and second dose.

Who can take Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine?

All people above the age of 18 years who have completed their first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine whether Covisheild or Covaxin can take the Bharat Biotech Nasal vaccine.

Bharat Biotech Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine on Co-Win app

The Covid-19 nasal vaccine will be available on the Co-Win app from today, December 23, 2022. People can register for the heterologous booster dose of nasal vaccine.

Where to get Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine?

Firstly the needle free vaccine for covid-19 will be available in the private hospital and it will be included in the vaccination drive against coronavirus from today.

Amid the spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries, India has geared up its preparations for the threat of Covid-19 which is looming over it. Though the country saw a decline in Covid-19 cases as its tally stood at 3,402 active cases on Thursday (December 22) India is testing 2 per cent of international passengers randomly at airports and has asked citizens to follow the Covid-19 protocols.