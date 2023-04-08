topStoriesenglish2592843
Haryana Govt Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory In Public Places Amid Spike In Covid-19 Cases In India

Haryana on Friday reported 407 fresh Covid-19 cases, the Health Department said in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, Gurugram reported the highest cases at 206.

Chandigarh: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government made wearing face masks mandatory in public places, said a bulletin issued by the Haryana Health Department on Saturday. The statement said, "It is intimated that in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Hon`ble Health Minister, Haryana on April 3, it has been observed that there is a significant upsurge in the number of COVID cases with an increased positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the State of Haryana over past few weeks."

The statement further added that this was decided as a precautionary measure against another possible outbreak of COVID-19. "It has decided that wearing of face mask by the general public at all the public places, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc. is mandatory", reads the statement.

The district administrations and panchayats have been instructed to ensure that it is implemented in all parts of Haryana. Also, the general public be motivated to adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places, the statement said. Haryana on Friday reported 407 fresh Covid-19 cases, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Gurugram reported the highest cases at 206. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported in the past week -- one in the Yamunanagar district on Tuesday and another in Gurugram on Thursday. 

