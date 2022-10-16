NewsIndia
PIT BULL

Haryana woman gets 50 stitches after pet pit bull attacks her

The pet pit bull dog also attacked her two children and were admitted to the hospital.

Rewari: A woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog at Baliar Khurd village here. The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, said her family. The two children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Suraj, a former sarpanch of the village, said when he along with his wife reached home on Friday, their pet dog attacked his wife. The pet attacked their two children also.

After hearing their cries, nearby people rescued the woman and the children from the dog. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Suraj said, "Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop."

