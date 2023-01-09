Hashtag Delhi fog trends on Twitter as temperature dips; people share pictures, videos of winters in national capital

New Delhi: As the thick layer of dense fog engulfed Nothern India, the people of Delhi took on Twitter to share their struggles while driving to the office amid the poor visibility conditions in the national capital. While sharing the foggy scenario of roads with poor visibility in the early hours of the morning, Delhiites urged people to drive safely and slowly.

However, the dense fog conditions did not cloud the humor of Delhiites and the people of Delhi-NCR took a funny take on intense cold weather in Delhi. One user wrote, "Will not be surprised if snowfall happens in Delhi." "Delhi NCR should be announced a 'Hill Station' now!" wrote another user.

It’s like the metro is moving inside a white cardboard. Schools and colleges, either close the institutions for some days or change the timings. #delhifog #fog2023 #schools #colleges pic.twitter.com/do3HgA2Wkd — Riddhima (@bytheleaves) January 9, 2023

Heading to @DelhiAirport today morning at 3am: Visibility near 0. Quite eerie. Cars and volunteers on the road were collaborating to figure out where the road is and navigate to the terminal. Adverse situations lead to incredible efforts. #delhi #fog #airport pic.twitter.com/ljAqXcupqB — Praneet Dutta (@praneetdutta) January 9, 2023

Good Morning #Delhi at 9 deg C and to all those people working day and night in this weather. #delhifog #TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/d0bX3om2j3 — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) January 9, 2023

According to IMD, Safdarjung and Palam in Delhi recorded 25 and 50-metre visibility respectively. Meanwhile, IMD predicted that dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days.