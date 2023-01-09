topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI FOG

Hashtag Delhi fog trends on Twitter as temperature dips; people share pictures, videos of winters in national capital

While dense fog engulfed Delhi, IMD predicted that the very dense fog and severe cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in the national capital for next two days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hashtag Delhi fog trends on Twitter as temperature dips; people share pictures, videos of winters in national capital

New Delhi: As the thick layer of dense fog engulfed Nothern India, the people of Delhi took on Twitter to share their struggles while driving to the office amid the poor visibility conditions in the national capital. While sharing the foggy scenario of roads with poor visibility in the early hours of the morning, Delhiites urged people to drive safely and slowly.

However, the dense fog conditions did not cloud the humor of Delhiites and the people of Delhi-NCR took a funny take on intense cold weather in Delhi. One user wrote, "Will not be surprised if snowfall happens in Delhi." "Delhi NCR should be announced a 'Hill Station' now!" wrote another user.

According to IMD, Safdarjung and Palam in Delhi recorded 25 and 50-metre visibility respectively. Meanwhile, IMD predicted that dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?