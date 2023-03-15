topStoriesenglish2583814
‘He Defamed The Nation On Foreign Soil’: Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Democracy' Remarks

The BJP has accused him of "defaming" the country abroad after repeated electoral defeats.

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has returned to the national capital from abroad and is likely to attend the Parliament on Wednesday, Congress sources said it is pertinent to note that the Congress leader was in the United Kingdom for the past couple of weeks, where he leveled serious allegations against the Centre during several interactions.Rahul Gandhi`s remarks at his alma mater Cambridge University -- that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance -- have become the latest flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP has accused him of "defaming" the country abroad after repeated electoral defeats. While addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everybody knows and it`s been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space.

The institutional framework which is required for a democracy; Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilization, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy.

"His remarks drew flak from the ruling party, which demanded an "apology" from the Wayanad MP. However, Congress hit back alleging that it is the Prime Minister who "discredited" the country`s achievements since Independence.

The second half of the Budget session has resumed from Monday after a month-long recess. The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protests by the Opposition and demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

