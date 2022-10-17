NewsIndia
DCW

'He vandalised my car': DCW chief Swati Maliwal recounts home invasion horror

DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleged that an unknown miscreant broke into her home while she was outside.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 01:14 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Swati Maliwal alleged that a man forcibly entered her home
  • She said he vandalised two cars when he was not present
  • The DCW chief tweeted about the incident

Trending Photos

'He vandalised my car': DCW chief Swati Maliwal recounts home invasion horror

New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that a man forcibly entered her residence and vandalised two cars, while she was not present at home. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, "In the last few months, the law and order situation is in a bad state. Even the chairperson of Delhi Commission For Women is not safe. Murders are happening in broad daylight. I hope that LG sir will spare some time to repair the law and order situation."
The DCW chief said she has complained to the Delhi Police over the issue.

"A few moments back, an attacker forced his way into my residence and attacked it. He vandalised my mother and my cars and made an attempt to enter the house," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

"By the grace of God, my mother and I were not present there. You can do anything but I am not going to be scared. I am complaining to Delhi Police," she said.

Last week, the DCW chief alleged that she had been receiving rape threats on Instagram after she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.

Live Tv

DCWDelhi Commission for WomenSwati MaliwalArvind KejriwalDelhiDelhi Commission for Women chief

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN