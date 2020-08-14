Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests COVID-19 positive

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. In a tweet, Agarwal informed that he has contracted the virus and said that he is under home isolation as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he also appealed to all his colleagues to self-monitor themselves, adding that contact tracing will be done by the health team.

Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon. — lavagarwal (@lavagarwal) August 14, 2020

Agarwal was leading the team for giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country.