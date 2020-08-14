हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lav Agarwal

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests COVID-19 positive

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. In a tweet, Agarwal informed that he has contracted the virus and said that he is under home isolation as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests COVID-19 positive

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. In a tweet, Agarwal informed that he has contracted the virus and said that he is under home isolation as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he also appealed to all his colleagues to self-monitor themselves, adding that contact tracing will be done by the health team.

"Dear All, Just to inform that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self-monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by the Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," he said in a tweet.

Agarwal was leading the team for giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Tags:
Lav AgarwalCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

