Heatwave effect: Haryana govt changes timings for all schools- Check details

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Monday (May 2) changed the timings of govt and private schools in the state amidst the heatwave. As per the new schedule the timings for govt and private schools will be from 7 am to 12 noon starting from May 4.

"Due to scorching heat conditions in the state, Haryana Go has changed the timings of government and private schools from May 4. Now, the school timings will be from 7 am to 12 noon," stated the Haryana Directorate of Information in a tweet.

News Alert: Due to scorching heat conditions in the state, #HaryanaGovt has changed the timings of government and private schools from May 4. Now, the school timings will be from 7 am to 12 noon. #Haryana #DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/NFQhNde99Z — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) May 2, 2022

Heatwave: India weather update

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (May 2) issued a yellow warning for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance, soon after the heatwave spell subsided across the country.

Senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani said that there are chances of the heatwave being over in most parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as per the analysis of IMD today, reported ANI.

However, there are chances of a heatwave in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, but the major heatwave spell is over.

"The heatwave in Odisha and Bengal was over on April 30, as we predicted. Strong winds will be there in the next two to three days. We are also giving a Yellow warning to Northwest India as there is a Western disturbance," he added, as per ANI.

Delhi is likely to experience rain mainly on May 3. Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are on yellow alert and strong winds will be there tomorrow and rain may occur," he said.

With increasing temperature, many states and UTs have declared summer vacations in schools to provide relief to the students. However many states are cutting the summer vacations short this year to compensate for the loss in education due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

