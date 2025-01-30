The Indian Army has once again thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. On Thursday, Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Khari Karmara area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said.

Alert troops detected the movement of heavily armed terrorists attempting to cross over from the Pakistani side, triggering a gunfight. According to officials, at least two terrorists were reportedly killied in the gunfire.

Reinforcements have been deployed, and a search operation is underway in the dense forested area.

The infiltration attempt occurred amid heightened border security following intelligence reports of possible incursions. Sources indicate that security forces have been conducting search operations in Doda and Kathua in Jammu after receiving inputs about militants moving into these areas from higher reaches.