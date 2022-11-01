Heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu; Met department predicts more rains in THESE places

Chennai: Normal life has been disrupted following a spate of heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu. After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed. Following the heavy downpour, the District collector announced holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai (Only schools), Thiruvarur, and Nagaipattam due to heavy rain. Today, heavy rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam district. It was recorded at 45.40 mm of rainfall. Though, no injuries or cattle or human loss was recorded.

After heavy rainfall water logging can be seen in parts of Chennai. People can be seen facing trouble while crossing roads. Also, vehicles have been put to a stop between knee-height level water.

Chennai is set to have a few more rainy days; the minimum temperature in the city has dipped to 23 degrees Celsius. The upper air circulation system is weak, however, and not likely to become stronger, Met officials have said.

An upper air circulation situated in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and off the north coast of Sri Lanka, is causing light to moderate rains over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts.

Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal too are likely to witness heavy rains.