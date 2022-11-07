Heavy snowfall in higher areas of J-K while rains continue to lash plains

Rains continue to lash the plains of Jammu and Kashmir while upper reaches received snowfall even as the meteorological department had forecast rainy conditions till November 11. Officials said that most parts of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall including famous tourist destinations Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam. Rains lashed Srinagar bringing the temperature down all over the Valley.

Due to the heavy snowfall in higher areas including Kupwara, Bandipora, Sonmarg, and Pir Panjal range, Srinagar-Leh, Srinagar-Tanghdhar, Srinagar-Gurez, Srinagar-Macchil, Mughal Road, Simthan-Kashtwar road closed for vehicular traffic.

Schools closed

Due to the erratic weather and subsequent fall in temperature, all the primary and middle schools of Kishtwar and Ramban district were closed for today.

A meteorological department official said that rain and snow were expected at most places of J&K with snowfall over higher reaches currently.

On November 8, weather would generally be cloudy, and light snow may occur over higher reaches, although chances are less, said the official. From November 9-11, widespread rain and snowfall over higher reaches are expected an improvement in the weather is expected from November 11 onwards.

Regarding probable impacts of the prevailing weather system, officials said, snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Leh-Manali road, etc today and between November 9-11.

Traffic and weather department officials have also advised people to check the status of these roads prior to embarking on a journey to avoid inconveniences.

Snowfall in Gulmarg

Famous tourist destination Gulmarg and parts of Sonamarg received more than a feet snowfall. Sadhna top and Machil in Kupwara have received 1.5ft and 4 inches of snowfall respectively, and Dawar Gurez in Bandipora district has about 3 inches of snowfall.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C temperature against 5.2°C on the previous night. In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 1.6°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 6.1°C below normal for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.