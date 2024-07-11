Helios Capital Founder Voices Support for Paytm, Condemns Unfounded Allegations Against the Company

Samir Arora, Founder at Helios Capital Management, a leading investment firm, summarised this sentiment in a conversation with CNBC Awaaz, stating that the company is not how it was portrayed a few months back, after regulatory action.

Arora said "Paytm is not a fraud company, as initially portrayed. We can only say that KYC was not done; it can't be considered a scam. Not a single customer has suffered a loss."

This statement reflects the investor confidence towards Paytm’s operations and representative of its ability to navigate through challenges in the current market landscape. Paytm has steadily rebuilt trust through transparency and proactive measures. Investors, recognising these efforts, have reaffirmed their confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Paytm's leadership has also publicly acknowledged that the company could have done better in terms of its responsibilities and fulfilling the trust of the regulator. This unwavering commitment to improve regulatory compliance continues to be the bedrock to its operations, as it continues to bring back customers on to its platform.

By establishing a foundation of trust and transparency, the company will poise itself for continued expansion in India's booming digital payments market.

Additionally, Paytm's ability to continue diversification into financial services such as insurance and wealth management reaffirms its ability to continue building on its strong foundation of payments services.

This diversified approach is instilling investor confidence as the Noida-headquartered payments major continues innovating for the digital payments sector.

Investments in AI-driven solutions, and enhanced user experience have set Paytm apart in an increasingly competitive landscape.