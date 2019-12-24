हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
High-level meeting in MHA to review Jammu and Kashmir security

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Special Advisor K. Vijay Kumar, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IB Chief Arvind Kumar, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar and BSF Director General VK Johri were among those who attended the meeting.

File photo

New Delhi: A high-level meeting was held at the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday to review security in newly created Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Special Advisor K Vijay Kumar, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IB Chief Arvind Kumar, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar and BSF Director General VK Johri were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting, which started around 1 pm, was held to review the security status in Jammu and Kashmir and to prepare a roadmap to keep the region peaceful.

 

