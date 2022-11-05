'Himachal assembly elections 2022 crucial for its development over next 25 years': PM Narendra Modi

Sundernagar (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the people of Himachal Pradesh had made up their minds to retain the BJP in power, saying rapid progress and a stable government was necessary in the hill state. Addressing a poll rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district PM Modi said, "The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote on November 12 will define the state's development journey for the next 25 years." Mandi is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also addressed the rally. "A few weeks ago, India completed 75 years of independence. When India celebrates 100 years of its independence, closer to that, HP will also complete 100 years of its formation. Therefore, the next 25 years are going to be very crucial," the prime minister pointed out.

Targeting Congress over its poll promises, PM said, "Making false promises and giving false guarantees has been an old trick of Congress. Congress never gave priority to the development of Himachal. BJP has fulfilled its promises made to the people."

"We gave free vaccines. If there was a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, then vaccines would have reached Himachal Pradesh at last. You (public) voted on the right button and that's why so much development happened", PM Modi said.

Stressing that it was necessary to achieve rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said, "I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well."

Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, "sewa baav" (service), "sam-baav" (equanimity), and accorded highest priority to development.

"Therefore, in the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to bring the BJP to back power," he said.

