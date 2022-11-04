Priyanka Gandhi’s BIG announcement on Agnipath scheme, says ‘If Congress comes to POWER…’

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday made a big announcement, saying it her party Congress come to power at the Centre, it will cancel the Narendra Modi’s government’s flagship Agnipath Army recruitment scheme.

Priyanka made this announcement while addressing a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. “We will cancel the Agnipath scheme when our govt will be formed at the Center. What we promise, we fulfill. In Chhattisgarh, we promised farmer’s loan waiver and it was implemented,” Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

It may be noted that despite objections raised by several opposition parties, the Defence Ministry has made it clear that the scheme won't be rolled back.