topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA

Priyanka Gandhi’s BIG announcement on Agnipath scheme, says ‘If Congress comes to POWER…’

It may be noted that despite objections raised by several opposition parties, the Defence Ministry has made it clear that the scheme won't be rolled back.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Priyanka Gandhi’s BIG announcement on Agnipath scheme, says ‘If Congress comes to POWER…’

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday made a big announcement, saying it her party Congress come to power at the Centre, it will cancel the Narendra Modi’s government’s flagship Agnipath Army recruitment scheme.

Priyanka made this announcement while addressing a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. “We will cancel the Agnipath scheme when our govt will be formed at the Center. What we promise, we fulfill. In Chhattisgarh, we promised farmer’s loan waiver and it was implemented,” Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

 

 

It may be noted that despite objections raised by several opposition parties, the Defence Ministry has made it clear that the scheme won't be rolled back.

Live Tv

Priyanka Gandhi Vadraagnipath schemeCongressBJPHimachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?