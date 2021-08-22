Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 14 developmental projects worth Rs. 40 crore

New Delhi: The foundation stones of over 14 developmental projects worth about Rs. 40 crore were virtually laid on Saturday (August 21, 2021) for Kullu Assembly Constituency by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

At the even the Himachal Pradesh CM said that he has taken up the matter of construction of the Bhubhoo Jot Tunnel with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other senior central leaders, adding that the tunnel would reduce the distance between Jogindernagar and Kullu by over 60 kilometres.

CM Jai Ram Thakur also stated that the present government in the state has ensured equitable and balanced development of the state during the last about three and a half years, despite the fact that nearly about two years have been wasted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government has a clear vision regarding the development of the state. The state is fortunate that it is continuously getting the love, guidance and benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Centre Government during all these years has always been considerate towards the developmental demands of the area," Himachal Pradesh CM said.

At the event, the Chief Minister announced the opening of sub tehsil at Jari and a new developmental block at Bhuntar. Stage-I forest clearance has been sent for construction of ropeway up to Bilji Mahadev as this would add wings to tourism development in the area.

Additionally, CM Jai Ram Thakur also inaugurated Rs.1.97 crore improvement of LWSS Talogi Matarna and Trakara in village Kharahal in tehsil Kullu, Rs. 1.01 crore LIS Pirdi in Tehsil Bhuntar and Rs. 1.05 crore LIS to Phatti Chong in GP Chong.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of Health sub-center at Karingcha, Rs. 25 lakh each for developing Smana to Gurugug and Jathani to Mathasour roads for developing the area from a tourism point of view.

Other political leaders of the state were also present at the event including Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLA Banjar Surinder Shourie, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg and SP Gurdev Sharma.

