Himachal Pradesh MLA Surender Shourie, 6 others including children wounded in road accident

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh MLA Surender Shourie, along with four women and two children, was wounded on Saturday (September 11) in an accident near Bahu village of Banjar area in Kullu, ANI reported.

The Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurdev Sharma informed that Banjar MLA Shourie’s vehicle fell into a ditch when he was returning from the Balu Panjo festival. All those injured, including the MLA, are undergoing treatment at the Banjar Hospital.

The injured women and children have been paid a compensation of Rs 5,000 each.

Expressing concern for the MLA, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur wished him a speedy recovery. "The news of the MLA of Banjar assembly constituency and my younger brother Surender Shourie Ji getting injured due to overturning is worrying. May Surender Shourie Ji recover soon, I wish the same to the deities," the CM tweeted.

बंजार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक एवं मेरे छोटे भाई सुरेंद्र शौरी जी की गाड़ी पलटने से घायल होने का समाचार चिंताजनक है। सुरेंद्र शौरी जी को स्वास्थ्य लाभ शीघ्र प्राप्त हो, देवी-देवताओं से यही कामना करता हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Himachal has witnessed several landslides including in Kangra, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts in the past few months due to incessant rains. Taking stock of the situation, Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central and state governments and the National Highway Authority of India on a plea urging authorities to take necessary steps to reduce the loss of life and property by lessening impact of disasters.

The petitioner has said that “many parts of the state are prone to landslides, and residents and tourists have a fundamental right to life and it is the duty of the state to take precautions to prevent these”, IANS reported.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV