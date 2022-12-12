topStoriesenglish
Hindu-Jain deities in Qutub Minar Complex: Court to pass order on intervention petition's review on December 17

The intervention application, filed in an appeal seeking the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside the Qutub Minar compound, was dismissed by the court on September 20.

  • A court here will pass an order on December 17 on the review plea to its earlier direction dismissing an intervention application.
  • The matter which was scheduled for Monday for passing of order was adjourned as the judge was on leave.
NEW DELHI: A court here will pass an order on December 17 on the review plea to its earlier direction dismissing an intervention application seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside the Qutub Minar compound. The matter which was scheduled for Monday for passing of order was adjourned as the judge was on leave.

The applicant, Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Pratap Singh, said he was a necessary party to the appeal as he was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the 'United Province of Agra' and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the property of the Qutub Minar.

