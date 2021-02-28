हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISRO

Historic moment: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1

"Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by  PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil. @isro," the Prime Minister wrote in his post.

Historic moment: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1
Picture credit: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. He also congratulated New Space India Limited (NSIL) and The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch.

"Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by  PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil. @isro," the Prime Minister wrote in his post.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations to NSIL and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial  launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth."

The ISRO on Sunday (February 28) successfully launched the Amazonia-1 satellite along with 18 other co-passenger satellites through PSLV-C51 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. It was launched as per the tentative scheduled at 10:24 AM.

 

