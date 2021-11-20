हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, operation underway

A J&K police officer identified the slain terrorist as top Hizbul mujahideen terror outfit commander Mudasir Wagay of Malwan village of Kulgam who was active since August 2018. 

Representational image

Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Ashmuji area of Kulgam in South Kashmir on Saturday (November 20). 

Informing about the gunfight, Kashmir zone police tweeted, “01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

A police officer identified him as top Hizbul mujahideen terror outfit commander Mudasir Wagay of Malwan village of Kulgam who was active since August 2018 and was in A+ category of police. 

Earlier on input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation. He added as the searching team cordoned the suspected spot, an exchange of fire happened and the encounter started.

Earlier, Kashmir zone police tweeted, “Encounter has started at Ashmuji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

On Thursday (November 17), in two encounters in Kulgam, security forces had killed 5 terrorists two from TRF and 3 from Hizb. 

Jammu and KashmirKulgamTerroristsHizbul MujahideenKulgam encounter
