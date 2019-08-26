close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxal Menace

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair meeting of 10 Chief Ministers on Naxal menace on Monday

The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are expected to attend the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair meeting of 10 Chief Ministers on Naxal menace on Monday
Pic courtesy: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to meet chief ministers of 10 states on Monday over the issue of Naxal menace in the country. According to reports, day-long deliberation on issues related to security and development in Naxal-infested areas is likely to be held in the meeting between the Home Minister and the chief ministers.

The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are expected to attend the meeting.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre has raised concerns over the issue of Naxalism on several occasions. In a written reply to Lok Sabha in July, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said that Naxals were inducting children in their ranks and imparting them military training.

"There have been some reports of CPI (Maoist) inducting children in their outfit in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, using them for cooking, carrying daily use materials and collecting information regarding movement of security forces. They are also imparted military training," the minister had said in his written reply.

In January 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had formulated a National Policy and Action Plan to tackle the Naxal menace in a holistic manner. According to the government, the new plan envisages a multi-pronged approach comprising security measures, development measures, ensuring Rights and Entitlements of local communities etc.

The Home Ministry has also been providing all kinds of necessary support to the state governments by way of deployment of CAPF Battalions, provision of helicopter and UAVs and sanction of India Reserve Bns (IRBs)/Special India Reserve Bns (SIRBs) etc. The states affected by Naxalism are also provided funds under Modernisation of Police Force (MPF), Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for capacity building of State Police, intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Tags:
Naxal MenaceNaxalismAmit Shah
Next
Story

Chidambaram's five-day CBI custody in INX Media case ends on Monday

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Today's Trump-Modi meet will expose the lies of Pakistan on Kashmir