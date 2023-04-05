Home Ministry Issues Advisory Over Hanuman Jayanti, Orders States, UTs To Ensure Law And Order

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory directing all states and UTs to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the Hanuman Jayanti festivities and to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony in the society. The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

"The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) April 5, 2023

Delhi Police Deny Permission For Hanuman Jayanti Procession

The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

News agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying that VHP and other right-wing outfits had sought permission to take out processions for Hanuman Jayanti but keeping in view the law and order situation, organisers were denied permission.

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area during a "shobha yatra" on Hanuman Jayanti. Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of Hanuman Jayanti. Delhi Police and Paramilitary Force personnel are patrolling the area.

Calcutta HC Directs Bengal Govt To Deploy Central Forces For Hanuman Jayanti

In a related development, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The high court passed the order in view of the recent clashes across the state during the Ram Navami celebrations. “The order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe and will not be affected by any disturbance,” the court said.

The Calcutta High Court passed the order after the West Bengal government submitted a report on the recent violence in Shibpur and Rishra. The court asked the state government what steps it is taking to ensure peace and tranquillity in the state in view of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti. Court then directed the state govt that it can request for deployment of paramilitary forces for confidence building in the state.

Ram Navami Clashes In West Bengal

Clashes had taken place at some places in Howrah and Hooghly districts between two groups during and after the Ram Navami processions last week. Observing that prevention is better than cure, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to avoid any breach of peace when Hanuman Jayanti rallies are taken out on Thursday.

The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state. Advocate General S N Mookherjee told the court that around 2,000 applications have been received by the police in the state for holding Hanuman Jayanti rallies. The order came on a PIL filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.