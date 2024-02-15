NEW DELHI: A day after filing her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Congress Parliamentary Committee chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote an emotional letter addressing people of her Lok Sabha constituency - Raebareli - informing them about her decision to not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from there due to health reasons. In her letter, she wrote, “Whatever I am today is because of you… But due to increasing age and health, I will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” Thanking the people for their continued support towards her and her family, she added, “Roots of our family in Raebareli are very deep. I am proud to say that whatever I am today, is because of you… I know you will stand by me and my family in future, just as in the past.”

“After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you,” her letter written in Hindi read. Congress party shared the letter written by Sonia Gandhi to the people of Raebareli on its official social media handle on X.

Sonia Gandhi Shifts To Rajya Sabha

In a strategic move, Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, on Wednesday filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan, marking a significant shift in her political journey.

Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination in the esteemed presence of key political figures, including party MP Rahul Gandhi, the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, signalling a unified front in this crucial endeavour.

A Legacy of Leadership

Sonia Gandhi has left an indelible mark during her tenure as Congress president for almost 22 years. With five consecutive terms as a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, her influence reverberates across the political landscape.

Her decision to contest for a Rajya Sabha seat assumes significance against the backdrop of impending Lok Sabha polls slated for April-May. This calculated move underscores the Congress party's strategic positioning as it gears up for the electoral battleground.

With Rajasthan offering 10 Rajya Sabha seats, the upcoming biennial elections present a crucial opportunity. The state's political landscape is poised for a shuffle, with three seats up for contention. The distribution of seats reflects the intricate balance of power, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress vying for representation based on their respective strengths in the State Assembly.

The electoral calculus comes into sharp focus as parties vie for a foothold in the Upper House. With BJP and Congress projecting their candidates, including stalwarts like Sonia Gandhi, the stage is set for a keenly contested battle.

The Congress party's nomination strategy underscores a calculated approach to maximize representation across key states. The announcement of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in various states reflects a meticulous selection process aimed at bolstering the party's presence in crucial legislative bodies.

Rajya Sabha Polls

The last day for filing nomination papers is February 15. The term for Rajya Sabha MPs is six years and elections are held after every two years for 33 per cent of the seats. Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members. Out of the total 245 members, out of which 233 are representatives of the States and Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir (w.e.f. 31.10. 2019) and 12 are nominated by the President. 12 are directly nominated by the President who are veterans in the fields of art, literature, sports, science etc.