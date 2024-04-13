'How Long Will You Blame Congress?' Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a fierce criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday and questioned the ruling government about their continuous blame against the Congress party, which has been out of power for the last 10 years.

While addressing the public rally at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital, Congress leaders said, "For how long will you (the BJP) keep blaming Congress? Congress has not been in power for the last 10 years. For the last 10 years, they (the BJP) have been in government with a full majority; now that they say '400 paar', they want a majority. They say nothing has been done in 75 years."

Priyanka praised the work of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and said it is not possible to build such prestigious institutes like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMSs without Nehru's initiatives.

"If nothing has happened, how have such skills developed in Uttarakhand, from where IITs, IIMs, and AIIMSs came into the country? Chandrayaan landed on the moon; if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hadn't built these, was it possible?" she added.

Accusing the ruling BJP government in the Centre of misusing the central agencies and failing to provide employment, "They are so busy using ED, CBI, and IT to bring leaders to their party and topple the government that they have forgotten about employment and inflation. Then, when the electoral bonds were disclosed, the issue of taking donations and doing business came to the fore. Now you tell me who is corrupt?" she said.

She further added that she understood the meaning of martyrdom and sacrifice, she was 19 when her father's dismembered body was placed in front of her.

"The biggest proof of faith in Hinduism is 'sacrifice'. I placed my father's dismembered body in front of my mother when I was 19. I understand martyrdom and sacrifice. No matter how much they abuse my family and insult my martyred father, we remain silent because they do not understand our struggle. We remain silent because we have faith and true devotion to this country in our hearts," she added.

Uttarakhand is going to vote in a single phase on April 19 for the five Lok Sabha seats.