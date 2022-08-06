How much Vice President of India earns? A dreamy dip into top post’s perks

New Delhi: The vice presidential polls are being held today (August 6, 2022) to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu. The battle between the Joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva and the NDA’s pick Jagdeep Dhankhar. The next vice-president will take the oath of office on August 11, which is a day after the term of the incumbent V-P M Venakish Naidu ends.

The voting will take place at the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm and votes will be counted on the same day itself.

As per the reports, Dhankar is expected to have an easy win as the numbers may be stacked in his favour. Jagdeep Dhankhar is in an advantageous position with the support of several parties like Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena. He is likely to get over 515 votes against Margaret Alva's speculated 200 votes.

Who can become vice-president?

The minimum age limit to apply for the position of vice-president is 35 years. The candidate should be Indian citizens and fulfil all of the requirements for membership in the Rajya Sabha. A person is not also eligible to contest if he/she holds any office of profit under the Central government or states.

How much Vice President of India earns?

According to the ‘Salaries and Allowances of Parliament Officers Act, 1953’ which governs the salary of the country’s Vice President, the person on the top post receives the Speaker’s salary and benefits because he is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. According to reports, the Vice President is paid Rs 4 lakh per month along with a variety of allowances.

What are additional perks of Vice President of India?

Free medical care, free train and air travel, a landline connection and mobile phone connection are among the other benefits. The vice-president also have personal security as well as staff.

Where does the vice-president live?

Vice President’s House is the official residence of India’s Vice President, located on Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi, India. It is also known as Uparashtrapati Bhavan. Since May 1962, the bungalow on No. 6 has served as the official residence of the Vice President of India. The property is 6.48 acres in size (26,223.41 sq. m.).