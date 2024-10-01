How Raveum is Bringing US Real Estate Investment to Indian Investors

For the first time ever, Raveum is offering Indian investors the chance to enter the U.S. real estate market—an opportunity that has long been reserved for institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Those with early access to Raveum’s platform have already started benefiting from U.S. real estate ownership. Investors have gained access to high-demand properties and enjoy multiple income streams—including monthly rental income, potential property appreciation over time, and the added advantage of dollar appreciation—which has resulted in significant returns when earnings are converted back to Indian rupees.

With fractional ownership starting at ₹10,000, Raveum has enabled investors to own a share of premium U.S. real estate, giving them access to a market that was once out of reach. Though the platform is not yet available to everyone, those who were accepted into early access have been able to secure exclusive investment opportunities in properties leased by Class A tenants like Starbucks and CVS.

Rental yields in the U.S. are nearly three times higher than in India, and when combined with these appreciation factors, investors are seeing far stronger returns than from domestic real estate. Raveum has been able to not only offer higher returns but also deliver consistent and stable growth, providing the security and long-term reliability that are crucial in today's uncertain economic climate.

Early access investors were able to complete the entire process through Raveum seamlessly online, without facing the traditional challenges of international real estate investing. From signing up to purchasing shares, everything was handled digitally, eliminating the need for paperwork, long wait times, or complicated procedures.

Raveum’s platform is built on cutting-edge technology designed to ensure full security and transparency in every transaction. This advanced infrastructure inherently prevents any tampering or alteration of shares, which has allowed the platform to seamlessly operate within the strict regulatory frameworks of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Indian government. By integrating such robust technological safeguards, Raveum ensures that it meets all regulatory requirements, giving Indian investors the confidence and peace of mind needed for secure, long-term investments in U.S. real estate.

You can apply for access on Raveum. The platform is accepting more participants every day. However, there is a waitlist due to high demand for early access spots.

