HSCAP 2022: Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 are underway for students who have completed their Class 10 on the HSCAP 2022 portal. Students must note that the last date to submit the application form for the HSCAP 2022 Kerala Admissions was today, July 21, 2022, however the deadline for registration has been extended by one day now the last date to apply is July 22 till 5 PM. The Kerala High Court ordered the extension following the plea of student to extend the date as there has been a delay in the CBSE class X results. The state government had earlier taken the stand that the deadline for Plus One admissions would not be extended. The earlier deadline was 1.30 on Thursday. ALSO READ: Delay in CBSE board class 10th, 12th results causes panic among kerala students

HSCAP 2022 – Here is how to apply

- Visit the official website – hscap.kerala.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘CREATE CANDIDATE LOGIN’

- Enter your details and register.

- Login and fill in the application form

- Upload all documents asked and pay the application fees, if any’

- Download and take a printout for future references.

Around 4.25 lakh students have already registered on the HSCAP 2022 portal for Kerala Plus One Admissions. The Department of General Education is expecting more than 30 thousand applications to come after CBSE declares the 10th Result 2022.

Meanwhile, the students who reside in the high ranges and tea estates are facing difficulties to complete online registrations as the mobile network connectivity is pretty poor due to heavy rain. The CBSE has sought more time to let the court know about the date of publication of results.