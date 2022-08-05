HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022: The Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process, HSCAP First Allotment Result released today, August 5. Candidates should note that the first allocation result list for the DHSE Kerala Plus One Admissions is available on the official website. The list is issued today instead of a few days ago as previously expected. Students enrolling for the DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission must fill out an online application and select their preferred course and plus-one school before submitting it.

All students should be aware that the HSCAP First Allotment list has been published and that the URL and PDF are accessible online. Candidates must then move through with their Plus One Admission application. ALSO READ: CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 timetable released for Class 10, 12 at cbse.gov.in

HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022: Here’s how to check result

Firstly, the candidates should visit the website – hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Then once the website opens, the HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 link will be displayed on the screen.

Click on that option and enter the details.

The allotment list will appear on the screen.

Download and keep a copy.

Students who want to apply for the DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission must fill out an online application and select their preferred subject and plus-one school. The admissions procedure is done entirely online. The HSCAP First Allotment list has been issued, and you may obtain it online via the URL or PDF. After that, candidates must continue with their Plus One Admission application.