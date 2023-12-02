'Humanitarian Pause Ended Because Of Hamas...: Blinken As Israel-Hamas Fighting Resumes

New Delhi: The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Hamas for ending the pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying the terror group violated its commitments. He spoke to the media at Dubai airport on Saturday, after his second visit to the West Bank since the war began. Blinken said he had urged Israel to take measures to protect civilians and provide humanitarian aid in Gaza, and that Israel had already acted on some of his suggestions, such as informing people about safe areas in Gaza. He said this was “very, very important”.

He also explained why the pause came to an end, accusing Hamas of launching a “atrocious terrorist attack” in Jerusalem, killing three people and injuring others, including Americans. He said Hamas also fired rockets before the pause was over, and failed to release some of the hostages it held.

Blinken reiterated US support for peace in the region, and said the US was working hard to secure the release of Israeli hostages. He said the US had achieved a seven-day pause, during which some people were able to return to their families, and that the US was pursuing the same process.

He added that the US also supported Israel’s right to defend itself from future attacks, but stressed the need to do so in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and ensures humanitarian assistance. He said the US was focused on both tasks at the same time.

He said the US remained “intensely focused” on getting everyone home, and that he had also worked on this issue on Saturday. He said the US was also trying to prevent the conflict from spreading or escalating in other places. He said the US was using its diplomacy to look at the long-term prospects for peace in Gaza, and for Israelis and Palestinians in general.

Blinken’s statement came as the truce between Israel and Hamas expired after seven days, according to CNN. The two sides could not agree on the release of more hostages held by Hamas. Israel and Hamas resumed their war in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, with Israeli jets striking Hamas targets in Gaza shortly after the cease-fire ended at 7 a.m. local time.

Blinken had met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Thursday, as reported by CNN. His visit was amid increased Israeli settler violence in the region following the October 7 attack on Israel.