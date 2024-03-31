'I Have To Go': Andhra Teen Dies By Suicide After Alleged Sex Assault; Leaves Heart-Wrenching Message To Family

New Delhi: A 17-year-old student has died by jumping from her college building in Vishakhapatnam. Shortly before her death, the victim alleged that she was sexually harassed at the college. In her heart-wrenching final words, she expressed her inability to report the harassment to either the college authorities or the police. The student feared retaliation from her assaulters who possessed compromising photos of her and threatened to share them on social media.

The girl also revealed that several of her peers at the college had also experienced sexual assault. Towards the end, the victim, addressed her elder sister, and expressed, "I'm sorry, Didi, but I have to leave."

Final Words

College authorities had informed the family about her disappearance around 10 PM on Thursday. Around 12:50 am on Friday, the girl responded to her family's messages, urging them not to worry. She wrote in Telugu, "Please don't worry. I can't explain why I am leaving, and even if I could, you wouldn't understand. Please forget about me. I am truly sorry. Mom and Dad, I am grateful for your love and upbringing. My journey is coming to an end."

In her final messages, she congratulated her expecting elder sister and advised her younger sister to focus on her studies and happiness, unlike herself. Addressing her father, she cited sexual harassment as the reason for her decision to take her own life. She further explained reporting it would be futile due to threats from her harassers.

"The reason I'm doing this is because if I'm gone, you'll grieve for a while but eventually move on. But if I stay, you'll constantly suffer," she wrote to her father, concluding with an apology to her elder sister for causing distress.

The family promptly responded, informing her that the police were on their way and pleading with her not to act hastily, but received no reply. Her body was discovered later.

College's Response

The college's principal said, "We keep observing all students. Men cannot go to the girls' hostel. There are women wardens, so there is no chance of sexual harassmeny."