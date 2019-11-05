IAF deploys around 140 personnel in Gujarat's Jamnagar in wake of 'MAHA' cyclone alert

Jamnagar: The Indian Air Force has deployed several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Jamnagar, in wake of the cyclonic storm `MAHA` alert on Tuesday. Around 140 NDRF personnel have been deployed and nearly 8 tonnes of relief material has been put in place.

About 100 more personnel are being sent to Ahmedabad to further spread the rescue and relief operations in the state. A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF`s Twitter handle.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm `MAHA` is likely to intensify further till the morning of November 5 and then weaken gradually.

Fishermen were repeatedly advised not to venture into central and northeast Arabian Sea and the Andaman Sea.