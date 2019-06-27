IAF Jaguar jet suffers bird hit, lands safely in Ambala

AMBALA: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar jet suffered technical glitch after one of its engines failed following mid-air bird hit on Thursday morning. The pilot jettisoned fuel tanks of the aircraft and managed to land it back safely at Ambala Air Force Station base.

Small practice bombs jettisoned by the jet has also been recovered.

Initial reports elaborated on a loud explosion near the residential area and airforce base wall. Eyewitnesses also observed something falling from the aircraft. Billows of black smoke immediately spread around the area. Ambulance, fire brigade, and Air Force officers immediately rushed to the scene.

A search operation has been initiated in the residential areas by Air Force officials and local police, which is currently underway.