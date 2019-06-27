close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IAF

IAF Jaguar jet suffers bird hit, lands safely in Ambala

IAF Jaguar jet suffers bird hit, lands safely in Ambala

IAF Jaguar jet suffers bird hit, lands safely in Ambala
Image credit: IAF

AMBALA: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar jet suffered technical glitch after one of its engines failed following mid-air bird hit on Thursday morning. The pilot jettisoned fuel tanks of the aircraft and managed to land it back safely at Ambala Air Force Station base.

Live TV

Small practice bombs jettisoned by the jet has also been recovered.

Initial reports elaborated on a loud explosion near the residential area and airforce base wall. Eyewitnesses also observed something falling from the aircraft. Billows of black smoke immediately spread around the area. Ambulance, fire brigade, and Air Force officers immediately rushed to the scene. 

A search operation has been initiated in the residential areas by Air Force officials and local police, which is currently underway.

Tags:
IAFjaguarBird hit
Next
Story

Emergency made India realise that Congress, Gandhis can be defeated: Shiv Sena

Must Watch

PT3M20S

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed civic official, bail denied