IAF's An-32 aircraft to demonstrate its capabilities at Vayushakti 2019

JAIPUR: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) An-32, a twin-engine turboprop and medium tactical transport aircraft, will display its capabilities during the Vayushakti 2019 exercise at Pokhran Air-to-Ground Armament Range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The Russian-origin aircraft is a tactical light transport which has been designed to operate in all weather conditions.

With a crew of five and capacity to carry 39 paratroopers or max load of 6.7 tonnes, the An-32 has the capibility to operate or takeoff in most demanding, hot as well as high altitude airfields.

The aircraft, which also comprises of advanced cargo handling devices and a cargo door fitted with a ramp to ease loading and offloading of freight, is suitable for air-dropping cargo, passenger carrying, medevac, firefighting, skydiving or paratrooping roles.

The IAF is using this Vayushakti 2019 exercise to demonstrate its firepower and to showcase its ever-increasing combat platforms.

A wide array of other fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will also be part of the event.

The full dress rehearsal of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) took place on Thursday.

The exercise will reportedly take place in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.