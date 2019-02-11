IAF's light combat aircraft Tejas to showcase multi-role capability at Vayushakti 2019

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) light combat aircraft Tejas will fly high showcasing its multi-role capability at the Vayushakti 2019 exercise on 16 February. The HAL Tejas is an Indian single-seat, single-jet engine, a multirole light fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

The light combat aircraft integrates technologies such as relaxed static stability, fly-by-wire flight control system, advanced avionics, multi-mode radar and modern weapons.

#Vayushakti2019: The HAL built Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, is a light weight multirole fighter developed indigenously. It integrates technologies such as relaxed static stability, fly-by-wire flight control system, advanced avionics, multi-mode radar & modern weapons. pic.twitter.com/k5vcs2O40T — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 11, 2019

Tejas together with its variants, is the smallest and lightest multirole supersonic fighter aircraft of its class. It is designed to carry a veritable plethora of air to air, air to surface, precision-guided and standoff weaponry. In the air to air arena, the Tejas carries long range beyond visual range weapons, with highly agile high off-boresight missiles to tackle any close combat threat. As per its specifications mentioned on its website, a wide variety of air to ground munitions and an extremely accurate navigation and attack system allow Tejas to prosecute surface targets over land or at sea with unparalleled accuracy.

Tejas will take to the skies along with Jaguar, Mi-17 V5 medium-lift attack helicopter and Asia's top fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI during the IAF exercise.

#Vayushakti2019: Jaguar--The Jaguar is a ground attack deep penetration fighter aircraft. With over-wing missile pylons, multi-purpose nose radar, anti-shipping weapons, night sensors, photo reconnaissance & laser range finder, the aircraft is a mean fighting machine. pic.twitter.com/D4GjJ9Ge9l — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 10, 2019

IAF's Vayushakti 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 16 at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. At the exercise, there will be a firepower demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of IAF's combat platforms and to assure the citizens its ability to safeguard India’s national interests.

''Many Air Forces around the world display their might and aerial firepower through such demonstrations. Indian Air Force also conducts the demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of its combat platforms over the years and to assure the citizens, its ability to safeguard India’s national interests,'' the IAF said in the Facebook post.

The IAF post further stated, ''These exercises are also vital for operators, planners, and the leadership. It provides an opportunity for forces to operate in near realistic scenarios.''

''Aerial displays, formation flypasts and Fire Power Demonstrations are various facets of training in Indian Air Force. They are also a great source of morale-boosting for participants and an assurance for viewers,'' the post said.