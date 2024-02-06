IAS Success Story: Grew Up In Slum, Suffered From Rare Bone Disease; Read The Inspiring Story Of IAS Ummul Kher

New Delhi: Cracking the Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) stands as a monumental challenge, renowned for its formidable difficulty. It is an arduous journey that demands not just mere effort but years of unwavering dedication, relentless determination, and an unwavering resolve to surmount obstacles. Many of India’s brightest minds embark on this quest, investing countless hours and resources in pursuit of success.

Amidst this daunting landscape, there emerges the inspiring narrative of Ummul Kher, a resilient figure who defied all odds to carve her path to becoming an IAS officer. Originating from the heart of Rajasthan, Ummul's early years were woven within the fabric of Delhi's Trilokpuri slum, where her father eked out a living by trading clothes.

Yet, adversity manifested in Ummul's life from a tender age in the form of a rare affliction – fragile bone disorder – a condition that subjected her to a staggering tally of at least 16 fractures and necessitated eight surgeries over her lifetime. Nevertheless, her spirit remained undeterred, fueled by an unwavering ambition to achieve greatness despite the constraints imposed by her circumstances.

Determined to transcend her limitations, Ummul embarked on a journey marked by resilience and fortitude. Supplementing her family's income through tutoring sessions, she assumed responsibility at a remarkably young age, shouldering the financial burdens of her education. Supported by the benevolence of an NGO, she completed her secondary education, a feat that laid the groundwork for her remarkable odyssey.

However, as she ventured beyond the threshold of high school, familial opposition threatened to derail her aspirations. Undeterred by familial discord, Ummul made a bold choice, relinquishing the comfort of her home to seek refuge in another slum, where she continued her academic pursuits with unwavering resolve. Her tenacity bore fruit as she excelled in her studies, culminating in a stellar performance, with a commendable 91% score in her Class 12 examinations.

Subsequently, Ummul's academic journey carried her to Gargi College under Delhi University, where she pursued her undergraduate studies. Undeterred by the challenges that loomed large, she continued to persevere, eventually earning her Master’s degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University’s prestigious School of International Studies. Concurrently, she embarked on her UPSC preparation journey, navigating the intricate web of syllabi and examinations with steely determination.

Her perseverance and indomitable spirit culminated in a momentous achievement as she secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 420 in the UPSC examinations, paving the path to her eventual ascension as an IAS officer. Ummul Kher's narrative serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, illuminating the path for aspirants amidst the shadows of adversity. Her saga of resilience stands testament to the power of perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, inspiring countless souls traversing similar paths of struggle and determination in their pursuit of civil service excellence.