IB Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Bureau(IB) has invited applications for over 700 posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 766 vacant posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply offline till

According to the IB recruitment notification, candidates selected for this recruitment drive will be placed on deputation. The application process will take place offline; candidates can find more information on the official website, mha.gov.in.

IB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

ACIO-I/ Exe: 70 posts

ACIO-II/ Exe: 350 posts

JIO-I/ Exe: 50 posts

JIO-II/ Exe: 100 posts

SA/ Exe: 100 posts

JIO-I/MT: 20 posts

JIO-II/MT: 35 posts

SA/MT: 20 posts

Halwai-cum-Cook: 9 posts

Caretaker: 5 posts

JIO-II/Tech: 7 posts

IB Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Officers in Central Police Organizations, State Police Organizations, or the Defense Forces:

(a) (i) Holding an analogous post on a regular basis in the parent cadre or department

(ii) Two years' service in the grade rendered after appointment in level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre or department

(b) Possessing the following educational qualifications and experience

(i) Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university or equivalent in the parent cadre or department

(ii) Two years of security or intelligence experience

Candidates can check the official notification for more details

IB Vacancies 2022: Where to apply

Candidates who have completed the 3-year cooling-off period since their last deputation and have not previously undergone more than one deputation may be forwarded with the following documents to the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-11002.

IB Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Executive/Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I: (level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC)

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: pay scale level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400).

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) in the 7th CPC pay matrix

Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100) in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): Rs. 25500-81100, according to the 7th CPC pay matrix (Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800 as per pre-revised scales of 6th CPC)

