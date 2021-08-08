ICSE, ISC Exam 2021 Big Update: CISCE makes important announcement for improvement, compartment exams for class 10, 12

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the dates for ICSE, ISC Exam 2021. ICSE, ISC improvement and compartment exams are scheduled to start on August 16, 2021.

Students can check the notification on the official website of CISCE: cisce.org. The result of the compartment and improvement exam will be announced around September 20, 2021.

Important Dates for compartment and improvement exam:

The compartment and improvement exams for ICSE class 10 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 2, 2021

The compartment and improvement exams for ISC class 12 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 7, 2021.

The Class 10 exams will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Class 12 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. Additionally, 15 minutes time will be given to the students for reading the question paper.

The notification states that those candidates who pass the compartment exams and whose overall results will change from PCNA to PCA, must return the previous statement of marks in original to the Council through their school. The revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidate's school. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CISCE.

On the other hand, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday (August 2), informed the Supreme Court that the improvement exams for students will take place from August 25 to September 15. The results of the same will be declared on September 30.

