ICU at Home service starts in Mumbai to help COVID-19 patients amid pandemic surge

Mumbai: In order to tackle the rising demands of beds and oxygen amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, ICU at Home service has now been started. Under this new facility, services like nurses, medicine, online consultation, oxygen concentrator, and physiotherapist would be provided at the doorstep of the needy. To avail of this service, one has to pay from Rs 1500 to Rs 15000 per day, according to reports coming in.

Medical-grade oxygen is used for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients and in other cases of respiratory diseases.

Maharashtra has also approached neighboring states for medical oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 surge, but they have expressed their inability due to its high demand there, Health Minister Rajesh Tope reportedly said.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Tope said Maharashtra will have to reduce the wastage of medical oxygen as it is in high demand now.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that there is a shortage of medical oxygen and the Centre should help supply it for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.

Tope is quoted by PTI as saying, "We have approached all the neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat to supply oxygen for medical purpose, but owing to their own rising demand, these states have expressed their inability to supply oxygen."

Maharashtra, therefore, needs to reduce its wastage and work on fixing its leakages (wherever found), Tope added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Wednesday issued fresh prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people at one place in the city, to contain the spread of COVID-19. The order will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday and remain valid till 7 am on May 1, a PTI report said.

As per the order issued by the Mumbai police, all establishments, public places, activities, services, shall remain closed and nobody will visit public places without a valid reason.

(With Agency Inputs)

