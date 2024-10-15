‘If Proven, Would Be Very Concerning’: New Zealand Weighs In On Canada’s Allegation Against India

India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters revealed he was briefed by Canada about an "ongoing criminal investigation into violence and threats of violence against members of its South Asian community." Peters added that if Canadian law enforcement can substantiate these 'publicly outlined' allegations, the consequences could be 'very concerning.'

This statement follows New Delhi's firm rejection of any claims that its diplomats or officials were involved in the alleged assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The tensions have escalated since the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, named several Indian diplomats in the investigation. India has since expelled six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi, while withdrawing six of its own officials from Toronto, citing a lack of trust in Canadian authorities.

In a post on 'X' Peters wrote, "New Zealand has been briefed by Canada about its recent announcements on ongoing criminal investigations into violence and threats of violence against members of its South Asian community. The alleged criminal conduct outlined publicly by Canadian law enforcement authorities, if proven, would be very concerning."

Foreign minister Peters further added. "We expect all such communities to act, and be treated, lawfully and with respect."

New Zealand has been briefed by Canada about its recent announcements on ongoing criminal investigations into violence and threats of violence against members of its South Asian community.



The alleged criminal conduct outlined publicly by Canadian law enforcement authorities, if… October 15, 2024

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a firm retort on Monday over the allegation levelled by Canadian authorities, the MEA statement said, "The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics."