New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for the next two days. The Met Office informed that the monsoon has covered the entire northeastern region. The red alert for IMD is a warning for the state disaster management agencies to be on their toes and take precautions to prevent possible eventualities due to excess rainfall.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has also issued an alert in landslide and flood-prone areas after long hours of incessant rainfall across the state yersterday which affected surface communication temporarily.

Since May this year, rain-induced disasters have killed at least 43 people across three states. Floods in Assam alone claimed the lives of 27 of them.

Landslides kill 4 persons in Meghalaya

At least four persons, including three members of a family and a two-and-a-half-year old child, were buried alive in landslides in two different places in Meghalaya`s Garo Hills on Thursday, informed State disaster management officials.

The officials said that the first incident took place in Gambegre block in West Garo Hills where three members of a family were killed in the landslide triggered by incessant rain. Two other members of the family survived and were taken to a hospital.

The second incident took place in the Betasing region in South-West Garo Hills where a child was killed. The landslides were triggered by non-stop rain since Wednesday.

