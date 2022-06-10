New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy skies and light rain in the national capital on Friday (June 10, 2022), while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43.8 degrees Celsius. Delhi experienced a warm morning today with a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees celsius, two notches above the normal, according to IMD.

The weather office said that the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 36 per cent. Notably, Northwest and central India is reeling under a spell of heatwave since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Met office said that the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

ALSO READ | Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in these states, no major relief from intense heat in northwest India - Check full forecast here

On the other hand, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (255) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, three out of the 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded a heatwave on Thursday.

The maximum temperature settled at 46.8 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the city.

Pitampura, Najafgarh and Ridge stations recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, 45.4 degrees Celsius and 45.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With agency inputs)