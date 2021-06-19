IMD issues red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka districts

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (June 18, 2021) issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in three coastal districts of Karnataka. The MeT department also issued an orange alert was issued for four other districts, namely Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga, for the same period as monsoon turns vigorous in the state.

"Red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for today and tomorrow. Orange alert issued in Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts for the same period," the IMD Karnataka said.

IMD Karnataka also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty surface winds on the weekend.

Additionally, by Friday the weather bulletin revealed that over 21 cm rainfall was recorded at Bhagamandala in Kodagu district during the last 24 hours, followed by 18 cm at Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru district, 15 cm at Agumbe, 13 cm at Thalaguppa in Shivamogga district, and 12 cm in Honnavar and Siddapura in Udupi district.

"Incessant and widespread rains in the coastal, southern and Malnad regions disrupted normal life, as rivers and their tributaries flooded roads and bridges, inundated low-lying areas in villages and uprooted trees and electric poles," said the official.

The weather department have also issued a warning for the fishermen and have advised them against venturing into the sea on the next two days due to strong winds up to 50 kmph speed and high waves up to 5 metres from Mangaluru to Karwar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed officials in the rain-hit districts to take preventive measures to protect people from flooding and rain-water entering their houses.

"I will assess the situation and preparations with officials of 20 districts through video-conferencing on Saturday," he said.

(With Agency inputs)

