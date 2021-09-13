IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs for next 3-4 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra today (September 13, 2021). The met department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai. The forecast said that heavy rain is likely at isolated places of the city for the next two days.

IMD also predicted heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for the next two days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and adjoining areas received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours. The monitoring stations in south Mumbai recorded that the financial capital received 20 to 40 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai received between 40 to 70 mm rain.

As per the regional forecasting centre “moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” is likely to continue in mumbai for the next 48 hours.

The weather department also said that the showers are the result of a favourable synoptic situation arising from an active monsoon. Several parts of the country has been receiving rains as the monsoon is running across the country, from east to west, in close vicinity to cyclonic circulations associated with low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal.

A spokesperson with the IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai in an interview with a news portal said, “It will be a wet couple of days around Mumbai. As the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal moves inward, into Odisha, it will sustain the sporadic rains that the MMR region has been receiving. There may be chances of heavier rains in some parts of north Maharashtra on September 14. Please wait for IMD’s update later today for the official forecast.”

