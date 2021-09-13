Parts of Delhi-NCR likely to receive light intensity rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light intensity rain in parts of Delhi and the NCR region in the next two hours. The national capital has been witnessing good rainfall from the past two days which has resulted in slight respite from the heat in the city.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Khekra, Bagpat, Narwana, Kaithal, Rohtak, Kharkhonda during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted on Monday (September 13, 2021).

Earlier on Saturday, IMD’s senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani said that Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall in September, the highest in 77 years. He also informed that the national capital received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years.

"Delhi received the highest 24-hr rainfall this year, in 121 years. It has received 390 mm rainfall in Sept - the highest in 77 years, after 417 mm in September 1944. Delhi has recorded 1139 mm rainfall in 4 months, which is highest in 46 years, below 1155 mm in 1975," Jenamani said.

Meanwhile, IMD on Sunday also issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts and a yellow alert in eight districts for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains.IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts and flash floods as well.

(With ANI inputs)

